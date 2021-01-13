Home Full Match Replay Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 13 January 2021
Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 13 January 2021
Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 13 January 2021

Action from the Premier League as Manchester City host Brighton at the Etihad Stadium. Brighton have never won an away league game against Man City.

