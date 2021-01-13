Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 13 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham Preview – Premier League | 13 January 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
317 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 13 January 2021
Action from the Premier League as Manchester City host Brighton at the Etihad Stadium. Brighton have never won an away league game against Man City.