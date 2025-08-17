Manchester City v Wolves Full Match – Premier League | 16 August 2025

On the first Saturday Night Football of the Premier League season, Manchester City visit Vitor Pereira’s Wolves. Can Pep Guardiola get City back on track after a campaign to forget?

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.

.