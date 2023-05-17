Manchester City v Real Madrid – Coverage of the semi-final second-leg clash from Etihad Stadium. This is the third time in four seasons these teams have faced each other in this competition, and the Cityzens will hope to emulate their performances in the matches staged on home turf, having won 4-3 last season and 2-1 in 2019/20
Manchester City v Real Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League Semi final 2nd Leg | 17 May 2023
