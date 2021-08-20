Home TV Show News and Interviews Manchester City v Norwich City Highlights – Premier League | 21 August 2021
Manchester City v Norwich City Highlights – Premier League | 21 August 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Liverpool v Burnley Highlights – Premier League | 21 August 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
208 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Manchester City v Norwich City Highlights – Premier League | 21 August 2021

City bounced back from last weekend’s defeat at Spurs to comprehensively beat Norwich 5-0 at the Etihad. There was a feeling of business as usual as the champions went about dismantling the Canaries, with a couple of goals before the break and three more in the second half.

Previous Video
Leeds United v Everton

Leeds United v Everton Highlights – Premier League | 21 August 2021

Next Video
Liverpool v Burnley

Liverpool v Burnley Highlights – Premier League | 21 August 2021

Related videos

Top