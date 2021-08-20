Manchester City v Norwich City Highlights – Premier League | 21 August 2021
City bounced back from last weekend’s defeat at Spurs to comprehensively beat Norwich 5-0 at the Etihad. There was a feeling of business as usual as the champions went about dismantling the Canaries, with a couple of goals before the break and three more in the second half.