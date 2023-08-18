Manchester City v Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 19 August 2023 IntroPre match1st half2nd halfPost matchSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth Full Match – Premier League | 19 August 2023 Next Video Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 19 August 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Fulham v Brentford Full Match – Premier League | 19 August 2023 36 icon Watch LaterAdded Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 19 August 2023 75 icon Watch LaterAdded Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth Full Match – Premier League | 19 August 2023 82 icon Watch LaterAdded Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 19 August 2023 247 icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 19 August 2023 876 icon Watch LaterAdded Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Full Match – Bundesliga | 18 August 2023 1.2K