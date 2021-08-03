Manchester City v Blackpool – Full Match | Pre-season friendly
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Brentford v West Ham United – Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
183 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Manchester City v Blackpool – Full Match | Pre-season friendly
The game gets underway at 6pm (UK) as City look to make it three wins from three pre-season outings, having already beaten Preston and Barnsley respectively.
But Blackpool, buoyed by promotion back to the second tier in the 2020-21 campaign, will offer another stern test for Pep Guardiola’s men as we continue to sharpen up ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield clash with Leicester