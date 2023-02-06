Home TV Show News and Interviews Manchester City surprised after being charged by Premier League for alleged financial breaches

Manchester City say they are “surprised” to have been charged by the Premier League with numerous alleged breaches of financial rules.

The alleged breaches span a period from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign.

The club are alleged to have breached league rules requiring provision “in utmost good faith” of “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position”

Kaveh Solhekol, Kieran Maguire and Vinny O’Connor joined Sky Sports News to discuss this developing story

