Manchester City fancied to pip Liverpool to Premier League title

All eyes will be on the top of the Premier League on Sunday as Manchester City and Liverpool strive to win this season’s title.

City head into the weekend on 95 points, one ahead of the Reds, with an away game at Brighton & Hove Albion their final assignment of the season.

A run of 13 league victories in a row has left them in pole position with one game to play and they are strongly fancied to complete the job at the Amex Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side have faced Brighton twice this season, beating them 2-0 in the league and 1-0 in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

They are odds-on favourites at Matchbook to retain their title and it’s difficult to imagine them slipping up on the south coast.

Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers with their confidence boosted by their stunning Champions League victory over Barcelona on Tuesday.

The Reds were three goals down after the first leg of their semi-final in Spain, but four unanswered goals at Anfield sent them through to the final.

Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Wolves 2-0 at Molineux in the league earlier in the season, but they were beaten 2-1 by the Midlands team in the third round of the FA Cup.

Liverpool should pick up three points this weekend, but it is likely to be immaterial in terms of the title with City expected to win at Brighton.

Elsewhere on Sunday, third-placed Chelsea visit Leicester City with a place in next season’s Champions League already in the bag.

The Foxes won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge back in December and they will fancy their chances of completing the double this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur host Everton with a top four spot virtually guaranteed. Spurs are three points ahead of Arsenal with a superior goal difference and they should finish at least fourth.

The Gunners travel to Burnley knowing that a victory would guarantee they finish no lower than fifth this term.

Unai Emery’s side are one point in front of Manchester United, but face a trip to Valencia in the Europa League on Thursday.

Those exertions could impact on their performance at Turf Moor and the home side can spring a surprise by picking up a point.

That result would suit United who should comfortably see off already relegated Cardiff City at Old Trafford.

There is little to play for around the rest of the league, with the other teams merely jostling for a position or two in the final table.

Crystal Palace and Southampton should record home victories over Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town respectively, while the Fulham versus Newcastle United and Watford versus West Ham United fixtures look good bets to finish as draws.