Valencia v Arsenal preview – Europa League semi-final 2nd leg | 9 May 2019

Marcelino, Valencia coach

Undoubtedly we have a better chance of progress if the Mestalla is behind us from the start. We will have difficult spells but we go into the game full of the conviction that we can win.

We need a 2-0 win. I want us to play with intelligence and patience, to attack and be daring. We also have to defend very well. We are dealing with top-level players who have already shown us that they can take advantage of any carelessness.

Unai Emery, Arsenal manager

For us it’s the same message as the first leg: we are 50/50, the first-leg result does not change my viewpoint. Tomorrow is going to be very difficult.

Our idea is to play the match thinking to win. To win you need to score. They are an organised team, strong defensively but they need to score. They have attacking players with big quality.

Possible line-ups

Valencia: Neto; Piccini, Gabriel, Diakhaby, Gayà; Soler, Parejo, Wass, Guedes; Mina, Rodrigo

Out: Cheryshev (knee), Kondogbia (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Arsenal: Leno; Mustafi, Papastathopoulos, Koscielny; Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Kolasinač; Iwobi, Mkhitaryan; Lacazette

Out: Bellerín (knee), Holding (knee), Ramsey (hamstring), Welbeck (ankle)

Doubtful: none