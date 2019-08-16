Manchester City fancied to make early title statement

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur go head-to-head at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in what promises to be an early blockbuster in the Premier League.

City started the season with a thumping 5-0 victory at West Ham United on the opening weekend to send out an early message to their rivals that they won’t give up their title lightly.

Spurs needed three goals in the final 17 minutes to see off a determined challenge from Aston Villa and they will need to improve if they’re to take something from their visit to Manchester.

Pep Guardiola’s side are priced at 6/17 with 10Bet to pick up another three points and they will undoubtedly be the cornerstone of numerous multiple bets this weekend.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Arsenal kick-off the latest round of matches when they welcome Burnley to the Emirates Stadium in the day’s early game.

The Gunners recorded a 1-0 victory at Newcastle United last weekend and should prove too classy for a Burnley side who saw off Southampton in their first game.

Title hopefuls Liverpool are also in action on Saturday as they travel to St Mary’s to face the Saints. The Reds won the UEFA Super Cup during the week and fatigue may be an issue.

However, Southampton were poor at Turf Moor and Jurgen Klopp’s side should be capable of recording a narrow victory.

Everton look a banker bet at odds of 5/7 to defeat Watford at Goodison Park. The Toffees started the season with a point at Crystal Palace and should have too much firepower for the visitors.

Newly-promoted Aston Villa and Norwich City are capable of picking at least a point as they host Bournemouth and Newcastle United respectively, while Brighton & Hove Albion can win at home to West Ham.

There are two games on Sunday, with Sheffield United versus Crystal Palace opening proceedings in the lunchtime match.

The Blades deservedly picked up a point at Bournemouth last weekend and look good value at 6/4 to defeat the London club.

Chelsea will be eager to bounce back from last week’s mauling at Manchester United when they host Leicester City in the day’s second game.

The Blues looks much-improved against Liverpool in the Super Cup, but Leicester could cause them problems and are fancied to pick up a point.

The final fixture of the latest round of games is on Monday as Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Man Utd to Molineux.

Wolves drew with Leicester last weekend and look a solid wager at odds of 11/5 to collect another point against the Red Devils.