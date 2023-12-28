Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Manchester City are 50% to win the Premier League: Arsenal & Liverpool 25% each 🍿 | ESPN FC

On ESPN FC, Craig Burley, Kasey Keller and Mario Melchiot join Dan Thomas to discuss the latest from around the Premier League on Wednesday, including how the title race will pan out.
0:00 Manchester City’s win over Everton
2:00 Man City tactics
5:30 How to defend Phil Foden
8:00 Premier League title odds
13:40 Chelsea’s win over Crystal Palace
16:00 Manchester United dominated the newspapers in England
22:00 Man United’s future and work rate
