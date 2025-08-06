Man United discussing next steps regarding Benjamin Sesko | Leipzig yet to respond to Newcastle bid

Newcastle have upped their bid for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko. It is understood the club are now offering just under £70m (€80m) guaranteed, plus add-ons for the Slovenia international.

Negotiations have been ongoing since Newcastle’s first offer on Saturday, which Sky Sports News exclusively revealed as £65.3m plus £4.36m (€75m+€5m) in bonuses.

Manchester United are discussing internally the next steps regarding their interest in Sesko.

United have not made an official bid and are aware of Newcastle’s latest offer, but they intend to remain disciplined and will not get drawn into a bidding war.

Chapters

00:00 Benjamin Sesko

01:32 Alexander Isak

02:00 Newcastle United bid

03:55 When will Alexander Isak rejoin the first team?

06:20 Eddie Howe relationship with Alexander Isak

08:48 Sesko to replace Isak?

