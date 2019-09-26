MAGNIFICENT Leeds United Goals | Viduka, Yeboah, Haaland | Squad Goals
A compilation of some of the best Leeds United Official goals scored in the Premier League. This video features Tony Yeboah, Mark Viduka, Jermaine Pennant, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Lee Bowyer, Robbie Keane, Alf-Inge Haaland, Gary Speed and loads more!