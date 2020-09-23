Luton Town vs Manchester United Full Match – Carabao Cup | 22 September 2020
See all the highlights and full match from Kenilworth Road as goals from Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side victory over Luton Town and claim a place in the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup.