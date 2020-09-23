Home Cup Games EFL Cup Luton Town vs Manchester United Full Match – Carabao Cup | 22 September 2020
Luton Town vs Manchester United Full Match – Carabao Cup | 22 September 2020
Luton Town vs Manchester United Highlights & Full Match Replay
1st Half 2nd Half Highlights

Luton Town vs Manchester United Full Match – Carabao Cup | 22 September 2020

See all the highlights and full match from Kenilworth Road as goals from Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side victory over Luton Town and claim a place in the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup.

