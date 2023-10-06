LUTON TOWN 0-1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR // PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS // VAN DE VEN FIRST GOAL FOR SPURS

Watch all the key highlights from Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 win over Luton Town in the Premier League. Micky van de Ven’s first goal for the club was enough to secure the three points after Yves Bissouma was sent off in the first half.

