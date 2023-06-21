Liverpools BEST goals in front of the Anfield Road end

As we prepare to see the Anfield Road end of the stadium redeveloped for the new season, take a look back at some of the Reds’ best strikes at that end of the ground, including Robbie Fowler’s record, Steven Gerrard against Manchester United and any number of hits from Mo Salah.

