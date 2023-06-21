ALL PREMIER LEAGUE GOALS | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 22/23

Relive every single goal Forest scored during the 22/23 Premier League season.

Goals:

00:00 – Awoniyi vs West Ham

00:29 – Johnson vs Everton

00:47 – Kouyate vs Bournemouth

00:59 – Johnson vs Bournemouth

01:06 – Awoniyi vs Fulham

01:21 – O’Brien vs Fulham

01:34 – Dennis vs Aston Villa

01:52 – Awoniyi vs Liverpool

02:31 – Gibbs-White vs Brentford

03:10 – Jorgensen (OG) vs Brentford

03:41 – Gibbs-White vs Crystal Palace

04:06 – Aurier vs Chelsea

04:35 – Awoniyi vs Southampton

05:04 – Johnson vs Leicester (1st goal)

05:48 – Johnson vs Leicester (2nd goal)

06:57 – Surridge vs Bournemouth

07:27 – Johnson vs Leeds

08:05 – Wood vs Manchester City

08:49 – Johnson vs Everton (1st goal)

09:18 – Johnson vs Everton (2nd goal)

09:56 – Worrall vs Tottenham Hotspur

10:12 – Dennis vs Newcastle

11:04 – Johnson vs Wolves

11:29 – Mangala vs Leeds

12:21 – Williams vs Liverpool

13:06 – Gibbs-White vs Liverpool

13:38 – Gross (OG) vs Brighton

14:02 – Danilo vs Brighton

14:59 – Gibbs-White vs Brighton

15:21 – Danilo vs Brentford

16:15 – Awoniyi vs Southampton (1st goal)

17:08 – Awoniyi vs Southampton (2nd goal)

17:48 – Gibbs-White vs Southampton

18:05 – Danilo vs Southampton

18:57 – Awoniyi vs Chelsea (1st goal)

19:20 – Awoniyi vs Chelsea (2nd goal)

19:59 – Awoniyi vs Arsenal

20:53 – Awoniyi vs Crystal Palace

👉 Subscribe to the official Nottingham Forest YouTube channel: @NottinghamForestFC

Follow Nottingham Forest on Instagram: http://instagram.com/officialnffc

Follow Nottingham Forest on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialnffc

Follow Nottingham Forest on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@officialnffc

Follow Nottingham Forest on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFFC

Sign up to Forest TV: https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/videos

Visit the Official Website: http://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk

#nffc #premierleague #football