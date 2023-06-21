Home Leagues Premier League - EPL ALL PREMIER LEAGUE GOALS | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 22/23

Relive every single goal Forest scored during the 22/23 Premier League season.
Goals:
00:00 – Awoniyi vs West Ham
00:29 – Johnson vs Everton
00:47 – Kouyate vs Bournemouth
00:59 – Johnson vs Bournemouth
01:06 – Awoniyi vs Fulham
01:21 – O’Brien vs Fulham
01:34 – Dennis vs Aston Villa
01:52 – Awoniyi vs Liverpool
02:31 – Gibbs-White vs Brentford
03:10 – Jorgensen (OG) vs Brentford
03:41 – Gibbs-White vs Crystal Palace
04:06 – Aurier vs Chelsea
04:35 – Awoniyi vs Southampton
05:04 – Johnson vs Leicester (1st goal)
05:48 – Johnson vs Leicester (2nd goal)
06:57 – Surridge vs Bournemouth
07:27 – Johnson vs Leeds
08:05 – Wood vs Manchester City
08:49 – Johnson vs Everton (1st goal)
09:18 – Johnson vs Everton (2nd goal)
09:56 – Worrall vs Tottenham Hotspur
10:12 – Dennis vs Newcastle
11:04 – Johnson vs Wolves
11:29 – Mangala vs Leeds
12:21 – Williams vs Liverpool
13:06 – Gibbs-White vs Liverpool
13:38 – Gross (OG) vs Brighton
14:02 – Danilo vs Brighton
14:59 – Gibbs-White vs Brighton
15:21 – Danilo vs Brentford
16:15 – Awoniyi vs Southampton (1st goal)
17:08 – Awoniyi vs Southampton (2nd goal)
17:48 – Gibbs-White vs Southampton
18:05 – Danilo vs Southampton
18:57 – Awoniyi vs Chelsea (1st goal)
19:20 – Awoniyi vs Chelsea (2nd goal)
19:59 – Awoniyi vs Arsenal
20:53 – Awoniyi vs Crystal Palace
