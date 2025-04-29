Liverpool Win A Well Deserved 20th League Title & Man City Still In The Trophy Hunt

Will we see a period of dominance for Liverpool over the next few seasons? Would it be a successful season for Man City if they win the FA Cup and qualify for the Champions League? Or will we see Crystal Palace win their first ever major trophy?

Gary, Alan and Micah also discuss an incredible El Clásico final, as Barcelona won the Copa Del Rey in extra time and Real Madrid tempers boiled over.

