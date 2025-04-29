Home TV Show Podcast Liverpool Win A Well Deserved 20th League Title & Man City Still In The Trophy Hunt
Liverpool Win A Well Deserved 20th League Title & Man City Still In The Trophy Hunt
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Leeds lap of honour & promotion celebrations at Elland Road

Cancel
PodcastPremier League

Liverpool Win A Well Deserved 20th League Title & Man City Still In The Trophy Hunt

- LUD:

Will we see a period of dominance for Liverpool over the next few seasons? Would it be a successful season for Man City if they win the FA Cup and qualify for the Champions League? Or will we see Crystal Palace win their first ever major trophy?

Gary, Alan and Micah also discuss an incredible El Clásico final, as Barcelona won the Copa Del Rey in extra time and Real Madrid tempers boiled over.
————————————————————————————————————————
✅ Subscribe Here: https://www.youtube.com/@therestisfootball?sub_confirmation=1
————————————————————————————————————————
🎙️ Listen To The Podcast: https://linktr.ee/therestisfootball
————————————————————————————————————————
🗞️ Sign Up To The Newsletter Here: https://mailchi.mp/therestisfootball/trif
————————————————————————————————————————
📱 Follow Us On Socials:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheRestIsFootball

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therestisfootball/

Snapchat: https://story.snapchat.com/p/8c729650-9d54-407d-8c62-c658546eee44

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@restisfootball

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RestIsFootball
————————————————————————————————————————

Previous Video
Inside Anfield: Amazing scenes Reds become CHAMPIONS | Liverpool vs Tottenham

Inside Anfield: Amazing scenes Reds become CHAMPIONS | Liverpool vs Tottenham

Next Video
Leeds lap of honour & promotion celebrations at Elland Road

Leeds lap of honour & promotion celebrations at Elland Road

Top