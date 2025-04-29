Leeds lap of honour & promotion celebrations at Elland Road
Premier League The Kelly and Wrighty Show – 29 April 2025
Leeds lap of honour & promotion celebrations at Elland Road
Leeds celebrate promotion to the Premier League at Elland Road after beating Bristol City 4-0.
