Liverpool vs Manchester United | The Premier Leagues fiercest rivalry?

Liverpool vs Manchester United | Jurgen Klopp vs Ralf Rangnick | Mohamed Salah vs Cristiano Ronaldo | Premier League Derby Days: A North West Derby.
Who do you think will be victorious on Tuesday? Leave your score predictions in the comments.
Discover how you can watch this match and others from Matchweek 33: https://bit.ly/WhereToWatchPL2021_22
Subscribe to the official @Liverpool FC YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/PLonYTLIVYT1266
Follow Liverpool on Instagram: https://bit.ly/PLonYTLIVIG1267
Follow Liverpool on Twitter: https://bit.ly/PLonYTLIVTW1268
Like Liverpool on Facebook: https://bit.ly/PLonYTLIVFB1269
Liverpool website: https://bit.ly/PLonYTLIVWEB1270
Liverpool tickets: https://bit.ly/PLonYTLIVTIX1271
Liverpool merchandise: https://bit.ly/PLonYTLIVMERCH1272
Subscribe to the official @Manchester United YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/PLonYTMUNYT1273
Follow Manchester United on Instagram: https://bit.ly/PLonYTMUNIG1274
Follow Manchester United on Twitter: https://bit.ly/PLonYTMUNTW1275
Like Manchester United on Facebook: https://bit.ly/PLonYTMUNFB1276
Manchester United website: https://bit.ly/PLonYTMUNWEB1277
Manchester United tickets: https://bit.ly/PLonYTMUNTIX1278
Manchester United merchandise: https://bit.ly/PLonYTMUNMERCH1279
Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueYouTube
Premier League website: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueWebsite
Follow the Premier League on Instagram: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueInstagram
Follow the Premier League on Twitter: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueTwitter
Like the Premier League on Facebook: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueFacebook
Play Fantasy Premier League: http://preml.ge/FantasyPremierLeague
To license Premier League match footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact
#PremierLeague #Liverpool #ManchesterUnited #Spurs #Football #Soccer
Your safety online
Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (https://www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre)
You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.
Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (https://www.thinkuknow.co.uk)
You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (https://www.premierleague.com/safeguarding)