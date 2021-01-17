Home Full Match Replay Liverpool vs Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 17 January 2021
Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 17 January 2021

Rivals Liverpool and Manchester United face off at Anfield in a big clash from the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s side were 2-0 winners here last season.

