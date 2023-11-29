Liverpool vs LASK Full Match – UEFA Europa League | 30 November 2023 Intro1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Joe Cole On Man Utd Winning Champions League Final Against Chelsea | DREAM 5 A Side Team Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Bayern Munich vs FC Copenhagen Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 29 November 2023 600 icon Watch LaterAdded Real Madrid vs Napoli Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 29 November 2023 0.9K icon Watch LaterAdded Benfica vs Inter Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 29 November 2023 614 icon Watch LaterAdded Arsenal vs Lens Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 29 November 2023 1.2K icon Watch LaterAdded Galatasaray vs Manchester United Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 29 November 2023 1.8K icon Watch LaterAdded Paris Saint Germain vs Newcastle United Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 28 November 2023 1K