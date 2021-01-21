Home Full Match Replay Liverpool vs Burnley Full Match – Premier League | 21 January 2021
Liverpool vs Burnley Full Match – Premier League | 21 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Liverpool v Burnley Preview – Premier League | 21 January 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
132 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
Pre-match 1st half 2nd half Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half

Liverpool vs Burnley Full Match – Premier League | 21 January 2021

Liverpool v Burnley – Coverage of the top-flight match from Anfield, as Liverpool continue their quest to retain their top-flight title for the first time since the 1982-83 season. The hosts have a strong record against Sean Dyche’s team, having only lost twice in 13 fixtures since the turn of the century, and only once in the Premier League during that run.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
Liverpool v Burnley

Liverpool v Burnley Preview – Premier League | 21 January 2021

Related videos

Top