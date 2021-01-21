Liverpool vs Burnley Full Match – Premier League | 21 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Liverpool v Burnley Preview – Premier League | 21 January 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
132 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Liverpool vs Burnley Full Match – Premier League | 21 January 2021
Liverpool v Burnley – Coverage of the top-flight match from Anfield, as Liverpool continue their quest to retain their top-flight title for the first time since the 1982-83 season. The hosts have a strong record against Sean Dyche’s team, having only lost twice in 13 fixtures since the turn of the century, and only once in the Premier League during that run.