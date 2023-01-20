Liverpool v Chelsea – Preview and possible starting line-up | 21 January 2023

Premier League clash between Liverpool and Chelsea, including our pre-match prediction ahead of the early Saturday kick-off.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is expected to be fit to return against Chelsea on Saturday following a thigh problem.

However, long-term absentees Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk all remain out.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea may hand a debut to Mykhailo Mudryk but Joao Felix serves the second of a three-match ban.

Wing-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell have both returned to training this week but won’t feature at Anfield. However, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a more natural replacement for Havertz, and a full-capacity Chelsea treatment room still includes ex-Liverpool man Raheem Sterling alongside Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy, N’Golo Kante, Reece James, Armando Broja and Denis Zakaria.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Kepa; Chalobah, Badiashile, Silva, Hall; Kovacic, Jorginho, Gallagher; Ziyech, Aubameyang, Mount