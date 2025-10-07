Liverpool Slip-Up, Haaland Dominates & Amorim Ready To Go? | The Overlap Fan Debate

Jamie Carragher and Paul Scholes return for another episode of The Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet. This week, our fans dive into all the biggest stories across the Premier League, with strong opinions, plenty of disagreement, and a few laughs along the way.

The discussion begins with Liverpool’s defensive issues under Arne Slot. Have the Reds taken a step back at the back, and could that open the door for Arsenal and Manchester City to take control of the title race? There’s also debate on whether Pep Guardiola’s side have fully recovered from their early-season wobble.

Attention then turns to Chelsea, as Rory and the panel question whether Enzo Maresca’s players are letting him down, and whether the club’s disciplinary record is a sign of deeper problems.

Spurs fan Flav discusses life under Thomas Frank, takeover talk, and whether optimism is finally returning to North London.

Ellie gives the Nottingham Forest view as Postecoglou’s tough start continues, while Adam McKola and Paul Scholes tackle Manchester United’s struggles under Ruben Amorim, asking whether the manager still has the belief to turn things around.

The debate wraps up with Everton’s resurgence under David Moyes, and what Toffees fans make of their progress and new stadium.

As ever, drop a comment below and let us know what you think of this week’s topics!

00:00 Intro

02:54 Liverpool’s Current Struggles

16:03 Arsenal’s Title Hopes

32:36 Ange at Forest

36:06 Chelsea’s Recent Performances

43:59 Man City style shift and Haaland

50:56 Top Midfielders in the Premier League

01:00:31 Amorim’s Tactical Dilemma

01:20:13 England Squad Selection

