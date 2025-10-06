Bundesliga Highlights – 6 October 2025
Bayern continue their dominance and plenty more action! 🔥
Matchday 6 of the 2025/26 Bundesliga brought goals, surprises and strong
performances across the league: Bayern keep rolling with a clear win in Frankfurt, while
Leverkusen stay on course with another home victory over Union. Dortmund and
Leipzig share the points in a top clash, and Hamburg celebrate a big 4-0 win against
Mainz. Augsburg impress against Wolfsburg, Stuttgart edge Heidenheim, and Köln grab
a crucial away win in Hoffenheim. Bremen defeat St. Pauli, while Gladbach and
Freiburg end in a goalless draw.
Watch all the highlights from every game of Matchday 6 in our XXL highlight show!
Which team impressed you most this weekend? Let us know in the comments!
00:00 TSG Hoffenheim – 1. FC Köln
02:30 Borussia Dortmund – RB Leipzig
05:36 Bayer Leverkusen – 1. FC Union Berlin
08:43 FC Augsburg – VfL Wolfsburg
11:32 SV Werder Bremen – FC St. Pauli
14:08 Eintracht Frankfurt – FC Bayern München
18:09 VfB Stuttgart – 1. FC Heidenheim
20:48 Hamburger SV – 1. FSV Mainz 05
23:55 Borussia M’Gladbach – SC Freiburg
25:24 Table & Results
