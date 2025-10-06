Bundesliga Highlights – 6 October 2025

Bayern continue their dominance and plenty more action! 🔥

Matchday 6 of the 2025/26 Bundesliga brought goals, surprises and strong

performances across the league: Bayern keep rolling with a clear win in Frankfurt, while

Leverkusen stay on course with another home victory over Union. Dortmund and

Leipzig share the points in a top clash, and Hamburg celebrate a big 4-0 win against

Mainz. Augsburg impress against Wolfsburg, Stuttgart edge Heidenheim, and Köln grab

a crucial away win in Hoffenheim. Bremen defeat St. Pauli, while Gladbach and

Freiburg end in a goalless draw.

Watch all the highlights from every game of Matchday 6 in our XXL highlight show!

Which team impressed you most this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

00:00 TSG Hoffenheim – 1. FC Köln

02:30 Borussia Dortmund – RB Leipzig

05:36 Bayer Leverkusen – 1. FC Union Berlin

08:43 FC Augsburg – VfL Wolfsburg

11:32 SV Werder Bremen – FC St. Pauli

14:08 Eintracht Frankfurt – FC Bayern München

18:09 VfB Stuttgart – 1. FC Heidenheim

20:48 Hamburger SV – 1. FSV Mainz 05

23:55 Borussia M’Gladbach – SC Freiburg

25:24 Table & Results

