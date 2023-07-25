Liverpool looking at options transfer options for Polish left-winger

Liverpool are currently in the middle of a rebuild following the departures of long-time players James

Milner, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The rebuild could become even

more extensive if Liverpool agree to sell the duo of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to their Saudi

Arabian rivals.

The Reds have several youngsters coming through the ranks who could play big parts in the upcoming

season. Tyler Morton, Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, and Stefan Bajcetic could all play significant minutes in

the Premier League, Europa League, and domestic cup competitions. However, one exciting youngster

looks unlikely to make an impact at Anfield in 2023-24.

Liverpool’s Mateusz Musialowski looks set to exit Anfield this offseason to join an unspecified Polish

club. In June, it was claimed that Musialowski had offers from two different clubs. It now seems several

teams in Musialowski’s homeland are interested in signing him, and Liverpool won’t stand in the 19-

year-old’s way of departing. Lech Poznan, Gornik Zabrze, Widzew Lodz, and LKS Lodz are amongst the

teams rumoured to be possible destinations.

Musialowski is a Polish U21 international, with five games and one goal for the team. Clubs in Poland

have admired Musialowski for some time. The left winger came through the ranks at UKS SMS Lodz

before signing for Liverpool’s academy in 2020. With Liverpool having several strong first-team players

capable of playing on either wing, Musialowski doesn’t have a clear path into Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Polish forward’s Liverpool contract will expire in 2024. If Musialowski has no intention of signing a

new deal, it is in Liverpool’s best interest to get a transfer fee for him now. Musialowski may only end up

leaving on a loan or loan-to-buy deal. It was reported that Musialowski was not in Liverpool’s academy

photoshoot for 2023-24. His absence from the photoshoot has only fuelled the fire of a departure.

Liverpool manager Klopp has called in several players from the academy to play in the first team over

the last 24 months, including Gordon, Morton, and Bajcetic. However, Musialowski is not one of the

youngsters called into the senior team. So far, Musialowski has only featured for the club’s academy

team.

At one time, Musialowski received the “Polish Messi” tag from football supporters. It is a tag that often

doesn’t result in success for the players given it. After three years of being in the Liverpool academy, it

seems that the winger, who turns 20 in October, doesn’t have a future at Anfield.

Last season, Musialowski played for Liverpool in the Premier League 2. There, the winger played 17

times and scored two goals. Musialowski’s best season for Liverpool came in 2020-21 with the U18

team. He played 25 times, scoring 12 goals and assisting three.