HIGHLIGHTS | Manchester United v Arsenal (2-0) | United win 5-3 on penalties

Two first-half goals condemned us to defeat in the second match of our U.S. Tour.

In the first-ever meeting between the teams on American soil, 82,262 supporters were inside the MetLife Stadium, but we failed to get going after Manchester United opened the scoring through Bruno Fernandes’ long-range strike on the half-hour. Jadon Sancho doubled the lead soon afterwards and although Eddie Nketiah came close in the second-half, we tasted defeat for the first-time this close season.

