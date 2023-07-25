HIGHLIGHTS | Manchester United v Arsenal (2-0) | United win 5-3 on penalties

Two first-half goals condemned us to defeat in the second match of our U.S. Tour.

In the first-ever meeting between the teams on American soil, 82,262 supporters were inside the MetLife Stadium, but we failed to get going after Manchester United opened the scoring through Bruno Fernandes’ long-range strike on the half-hour. Jadon Sancho doubled the lead soon afterwards and although Eddie Nketiah came close in the second-half, we tasted defeat for the first-time this close season.

#arsenal

Enjoy match highlights, training and behind the scenes to get closer to the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Vivianne Miedema, Gabriel Jesus, Alex Zinchenko, Leah Williamson, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kim Little, Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale, Beth Mead, Ben White and more.

Subscribe to the Official Arsenal YouTube Channel: https://arsn.al/youtube

Follow us on Facebook: https://arsn.al/facebook

Follow us on Twitter: https://arsn.al/twitter

Follow us on Instagram: https://arsn.al/instagram

Follow us on TikTok: https://arsn.al/tiktok

This is the Official YouTube channel for Arsenal Football Club.

For more match action, highlights and training videos, make sure you become a digital member and sign up to Arsenal Player. It’s FREE and is the Home of the Game: https://arsn.al/arsenalplayer

Arsenal Football Club were formed in 1886 and amassed 13 League titles, 14 FA Cups. Some of their greatest players include: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Liam Brady, Patrick Vieira, Cliff Bastin and Charlie George.