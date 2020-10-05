LIVE TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY! – 5 October 2020
Join us for live coverage of Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News. We’ll have the latest on deals involving Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Dele Alli, Theo Walcott, Antonio Rudiger, Callum Hudson-Odoi and more!