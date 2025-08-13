LIVE | Liverpool in talks with Palace to sign Guehi | Good Morning Transfers

Liverpool are in talks with Crystal Palace over the signing of Marc Guehi and believe the player wants to join them.

Sky Sports News understands this has informed their decision to open talks with Palace for the England international.

The Eagles value the player at £40m but Liverpool will not overpay, given he has entered the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool will only seek to agree personal terms with Guehi if a deal can be reached with Palace.

