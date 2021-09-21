Lewandowski, Messi, Ronaldo & Co. – Who Is Europes Top Goal Scorer? Powered by FDOR

Who was the best goal scorer in Europe in 2020/21?

41 goals in a single season – what an incredible record! Robert Lewandowski has proven he’s absolute world-class time and time again, but last season he even managed to top Gerd Müller’s legendary 40-goals-record. Accompanied by the GOATs Lionel Messi at second and Cristiano Ronaldo at third, the Pole comes first in the European ranking! What an achievement. What do you think? Who will win the Golden Shoe this season? Let us know in the comments!

