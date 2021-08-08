Home Leagues La Liga LEO MESSI’S PRESS CONFERENCE from CAMP NOU
LEO MESSI’S PRESS CONFERENCE from CAMP NOU
Leo Messi will host a press conference at 12pm on August the 8th.
An emotional Lionel Messi says he did not want to leave Barcelona but that a move to Paris Saint-Germain is not confirmed.

