Leicester v Manchester City preview – Community Shield | 7 August 2021
Leicester vs Man City team news
Wesley Fofana is out for Leicester after suffering a fractured fibula during Leicester’s pre-season friendly against Villarreal.
However, new Leicester signing Patson Daka could feature for Rodgers’ side.
Jamie Vardy is set to feature, though goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is not back in pre-season training yet after Denmark’s Euros run.
As for Man City, Jack Grealish is expected to complete his £100m move from Aston Villa but it remains to be seen whether he will be integrated into Guardiola’s squad in time to feature at Wembley.
As with Schmeichel, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden will likely be out after England’s run to the Euros final.