Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion Full Match – Premier League | 22 April 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
BBC Sportscene – 21 April 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
155 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion Full Match – Premier League | 22 April 2021
Leicester City host West Brom at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League. None of the nine Premier League meetings between the two sides have ever been won by the home team.