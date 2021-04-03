Leicester City vs Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 3 April 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Full Match – Bundesliga | 3 April 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
312 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Leicester City vs Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 3 April 2021
Saturday football from the King Power Stadium as Leicester City welcome Manchester City. The Foxes will climb to second place with a win.