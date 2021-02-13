Home Full Match Replay Leicester City vs Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 13 February 2021
Leicester City vs Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 13 February 2021
Leicester v Liverpool: Brendan Rodgers pre-match press conference

Leicester City vs Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 13 February 2021

Leicester City host Liverpool at the King Power Stadium in the top flight. Leicester’s James Maddison has been involved in six goals in his last six Premier League home games.

BBC Football Focus – 13 February 2021

