LEICESTER CITY V MAN CITY | MATCHDAY LIVE

Join the Matchday Live Studio as David James and Nedum Onuoha look ahead to this afternoon’s match against Leicester City!

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c…​

http://www.mancity.com​​

http://www.facebook.com/mancity​​

http://www.twitter.com/mancity​​

http://www.instagram.com/mancity​​

https://www.snapchat.com/add/mancityo…​

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.