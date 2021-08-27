‘If he doesn’t score today, I would be worried as a Man Utd fan’ – Paul Merson on Cristiano Ronaldo

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2nd Manchester United debut against Newcastle United; The Soccer Saturday panel discussed the impact that Ronaldo will have at Old Trafford, whether he or Bruno Fernandes will take set pieces and whether the Portuguese star can play until he is 40.

