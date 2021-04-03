Home Full Match Replay Leeds United vs Sheffield United Full Match – Premier League | 3 April 2021
Leeds United vs Sheffield United Full Match – Premier League | 3 April 2021
Chelsea vs West Bromwich Albion Full Match – Premier League | 3 April 2021

Leeds United vs Sheffield United Full Match – Premier League | 3 April 2021

Leeds United scored early in each half to beat Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United and move into the top half of the Premier League. Leeds were firmly on top at a sunny Elland Road and took an early lead as Raphinha squared for Jack Harrison to tap in his seventh goal of the season.

