Leeds United v Villarreal CF Full Match – Pre-season Friendly
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Transfer news round-up | Premier League summer window
Leeds United v Villarreal CF Full Match – Pre-season Friendly
#leedsutd #villarreal
Leeds United 1 (Piroe 67’)
Villarreal CF 1 (Eyong 62’)
Leeds: Darlow (GK) (Meslier (GK) 46’), Schmidt (Byram 63’), Rodon, Struijk (Bijol 46’), Gudmundsson, Ampadu (C), Longstaff (Gruev 46’), Stach (Tanaka 63’), Gnonto (Ramazani 63’), Nmecha (Piroe 46’), Aaaronson (Gray 81’). Subs not used: Cairns (GK), Chadwick, Crew.
Referee: Sam Barrott
Venue: Elland Road
Attendance: 35,273