Leeds United v Villarreal CF Full Match – Pre-season Friendly
Leeds United v Villarreal CF Full Match – Pre-season Friendly

Leeds United 1 (Piroe 67’)

Villarreal CF 1 (Eyong 62’)

Leeds: Darlow (GK) (Meslier (GK) 46’), Schmidt (Byram 63’), Rodon, Struijk (Bijol 46’), Gudmundsson, Ampadu (C), Longstaff (Gruev 46’), Stach (Tanaka 63’), Gnonto (Ramazani 63’), Nmecha (Piroe 46’), Aaaronson (Gray 81’). Subs not used: Cairns (GK), Chadwick, Crew.

Referee: Sam Barrott

Venue: Elland Road

Attendance: 35,273

