Leeds United v Bristol City Full Match Replay | 28 April 2025
Sky Bet Championship
Leeds United 4 (Tanaka 21’, Gnonto 55’, Ramazani 82’, 90’)
Bristol City 0
Leeds: Darlow (GK), Bogle, Firpo (Byram 89’), Ampadu (C), Rodon, Piroe (Bamford 81’), Aaronson (Joseph 86’), Solomon, Tanaka (Guilavogui 86’), Gnonto (Ramazani 81’), Gruev. Subs not used: Meslier (GK), Cairns (GK), Wober, Gray.
Bristol: O’Leary (GK), McCrorie (Bell 74’), Bird (Mehmeti 58’), Knight (C), Vyner, Dickie, Tanner, Wells (Armstrong 58’), Roberts, McGuane, Earthy (Twine 75’). Subs not used: Bajic (GK), Hirakawa, Williams, Morrison.
Referee: James Bell
Booked: Tanaka (Leeds)
Venue: Elland Road
Attendance: 36,310