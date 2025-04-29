Home Leagues Championship Leeds United v Bristol City Full Match Replay | 28 April 2025
Leeds United v Bristol City Full Match Replay | 28 April 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Why Arsenal Can WIN The Champions League! 🏆 | The Lowdown

Cancel
Multi-Links
Full match Highlights
ChampionshipFull Match ReplayHighlights

Leeds United v Bristol City Full Match Replay | 28 April 2025

- LUD:

#eflchampionship #englishfootballclub #leedsutd
Sky Bet Championship
Leeds United 4 (Tanaka 21’, Gnonto 55’, Ramazani 82’, 90’)

Bristol City 0

Leeds: Darlow (GK), Bogle, Firpo (Byram 89’), Ampadu (C), Rodon, Piroe (Bamford 81’), Aaronson (Joseph 86’), Solomon, Tanaka (Guilavogui 86’), Gnonto (Ramazani 81’), Gruev. Subs not used: Meslier (GK), Cairns (GK), Wober, Gray.

Bristol: O’Leary (GK), McCrorie (Bell 74’), Bird (Mehmeti 58’), Knight (C), Vyner, Dickie, Tanner, Wells (Armstrong 58’), Roberts, McGuane, Earthy (Twine 75’). Subs not used: Bajic (GK), Hirakawa, Williams, Morrison.

Referee: James Bell

Booked: Tanaka (Leeds)

Venue: Elland Road

Attendance: 36,310

Previous Video
FA Cup Highlights Show

FA Cup Highlights Show – 29 April 2025

Next Video
Why Arsenal Can WIN The Champions League! 🏆 | The Lowdown

Why Arsenal Can WIN The Champions League! 🏆 | The Lowdown

Top