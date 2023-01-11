Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Leeds reach total agreement to sign Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter

Dharmesh Sheth & Kaveh Solhekol provide their club transfer roundup for January 12th including news that Leeds have reached a ‘total agreement’ to sign Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter in a club-record £35.5m deal, according to Sky in Germany.

