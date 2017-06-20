Latest Transfer News | Saturday 30th June

- Wayne Rooney leaves the Premier League as it’s second-highest goalscorer with 208 goals, as he makes the move across the Atlantic to Major League Soccer club DC United
- Chelsea are bracing themselves for a mega Manchester United bid after turning down Barcelona’s £50m approach for Willian.
- Rangers striker Eduardo Herrera is stalling on exit after snubbing offers from clubs in his native Mexico.
- Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet is set for showdown talks with boss Jurgen Klopp after the World Cup.
- Bolton are in talks with Jack Rodwell about joining them after his disastrous spell at Sunderland.
- Jose Mourinho has backed Wayne Rooney’s decision to join the growing list of stars making the move to Major League Soccer.
- Poland keeper Lukasz Fabianski has warned England that Colombia are formidable opponents and the “team to avoid at this stage”.
- Southampton have launched a bid to beat West Ham to Barcelona defender Marlon Santos with an £11m offer.
- Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez has revealed how the Tottenham stars at the World Cup are keeping in touch via a WhatsApp group.
- Brendan Rodgers has admitted a huge bid for Kieran Tierney from Everton would be hard to turn down.
- Harry Maguire has said the England squad backed Gareth Southgate’s decision to rest eight players against Belgium.
- Colombia forward Radamel Falcao is rejuvenated and ready to come back and haunt England in the World Cup last 16.
- Alexis Sanchez has revealed he wants Belgium to win the World Cup, for his friend Lukaku.
- David Moyes has leapt to England keeper Jordan Pickford’s defence after he was criticised over Adnan Januzaj’s goal.
- England manager Gareth Southgate has insisted World Cup penalty shootouts are NOT down to luck.
- Gareth Southgate has admitted the knives will be out for him if England lose to Colombia in the last 16.