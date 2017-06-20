Latest Transfer News | Friday 29th June

- Romelu Lukaku is wanted by Real Madrid this summer with the Spanish club ready to offer Cristiano Ronaldo in a huge swap deal to Manchester United.
- England striker Harry Kane is a shoo-in for the World Cup Golden Boot, according to former Tottenham defender Ledley King.
- Daniele Rugani’s agent claims the Juventus star’s move to Chelsea hinges on incoming boss Maurizio Sarri.
- Jack Wilshere is in Turkey finalising a move to Fenerbahce after announcing he will leave Arsenal, according to reports.
- Liverpool and Chelsea have finally come to an agreement over Dominic Solanke’s fee.
- Bournemouth are in talks to loan Emerson Hyndman to Wigan.
- Chelsea have ‘jumped ahead of Liverpool and Real Madrid’ in the race to sign Roma goalkeeper Alisson.
- Free agent John Terry has been training at Chelsea’s Cobham base in a bid to stay in shape ahead of the new season.
- Chelsea have initiated talks with the representatives of CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin.
- Rangers are poised to tie up a double loan move for Roma striker Umar Sadiq and Mali international midfielder Lassana Coulibaly.
- French club Lille are set to launch a £5m bid for Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic.
- Everton are weighing up a move for Celtic star Kieran Tierney.
- West Brom are angry with Watford for destabilising keeper Ben Foster with a bid of just £1m.
- Arsenal’s forgotten man Lucas Perez is to report for pre-season training early to impress Unai Emery.
- Stoke are refusing to go above £4m for West Brom winger James McClean.
- Chelsea are reportedly yet to satisfy Atletico Madrid’s demands as they target Stefan Savic.
- Fulham will press to complete the permanent signing of Aleksandar Mitrovic from Newcastle United after Serbia’s elimination from the World Cup.
- Rangers are weighing up a loan deal for Mali international midfielder Lassana Coulibaly.
- Hibs could find themselves priced out of a move for Jamie Maclaren as Darmstadt look to cash in on the Aussie striker.
- Ex-Rangers and Brentford manager Mark Warburton has revealed Hull rejected a £12m offer from Everton for defender Moses Odubajo, who is on trial at Celtic.
- Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has warned Hull that Cedric Kipre will not go cheaply.
- St Johnstone are taking Swiss striker Arthur Njo-Lea on trial in Austria this week.
- Umar Sadiq has agreed a loan move to Rangers and it should be rubber-stamped next week, according to a close friend of the striker.
- Tom Rogic is out of Celtic’s crunch Champions League opener against Alashkert.
- Hibs have revealed season ticket sales have soared ahead of last season’s record-breaking levels.
- Wigan and Millwall have joined the hunt for Motherwell winger Chris Cadden.