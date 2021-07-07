Latest transfer news and rumours – 7 July 2021

All the news and transfer rumours and latest updates as Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga, Paris Saint-Germain make contact with Paul Pogba’s representatives, plus much more…

Gareth Bale is planning to retire from club football next summer but could still play for Wales at the 2022 World Cup.

Liverpool could be set for a cash windfall if Danny Ings leaves Southampton this summer.

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is set to feature in pre-season training with the club but his future is up in the air.

Maurizio Sarri confesses he made a monumental error leaving Chelsea in order to take the Juventus job in 2019.

At least one Premier League club has suffered a coronavirus outbreak among its squad following the return of its players for pre-season training.

Roberto Carlos has been impressed by England left-back Luke Shaw, with the Brazil great saying ‘Shawberto Carlos’ has everything it takes to go to the top.

England fans will have to wait until September to celebrate with the players if Gareth Southgate’s side win the Euros, with the FA opting against attempting a mass event this month.

Aston Villa are preparing a third offer for Arsenal playmaker Emile Smith Rowe despite the Gunners’ attempts to tie the 20-year-old to a new long-term contract.

Southampton are increasingly confident of bolstering their defence by landing Brandon Williams on loan.

The co-founder of one of Barcelona’s major sponsors has branded the behaviour of Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann “unacceptable” after the pair were responsible for an offensive social media video on Barcelona’s pre-season tour of Japan in 2019.

The Premier League is pushing ahead with plans to introduce a Covid-certification scheme for fans next season despite the Government saying that vaccine passports will not be needed after social-distancing restrictions are lifted later this month.

Pep Guardiola has insisted Manchester City “cannot afford” to fork out £150m on Harry Kane.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged the club to sign Declan Rice over Eduardo Camavinga.

Sergio Ramos is set to undergo a medical at Paris Saint-Germain following the signing of Achraf Hakimi.

Barcelona are willing to sell Philippe Coutinho for as little as £20m and take an 86 per cent loss, according to reports.

Antoine Griezmann will be offered to Chelsea as part of crisis club Barcelona’s desperate attempts to re-sign Lionel Messi.

West Ham face competition from Real Betis for Nikola Maksimovic – who is also weighing up re-signing for Napoli.

Arsenal have reportedly submitted a fresh bid for Lyon’s Houssem Aouar, according to fresh developments in France.

Tottenham are ready to bid £50m to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, local reports in Andalusia claim.

UEFA has invited Denmark international Christian Eriksen and the paramedics who helped save his life during an on-field cardiac arrest to attend the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday.

Josip Drmic has completed a season-long loan move back to Croatian side HNK Rijeka from Norwich.

Celtic have opened talks over a £4m move for Rubin Kazan defender Carl Starfelt.

Hibs are keen on Hakeem Odoffin after they lost Jackson Irvine to St Pauli.