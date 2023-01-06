Home Transfer News Latest transfer news and rumours – 6 January 2023
Latest transfer news and rumours – 6 January 2023

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday’s newspapers…

  • Real Madrid are confident they will win the race for Jude Bellingham’s signature in the upcoming summer transfer window.
  • Jurgen Klopp faces having to omit at least two senior players from Liverpool’s Champions League squad for the second half of the season following the signing of Cody Gakpo.
  • Manchester United are eyeing a possible move for Monaco and France centre-back Axel Disasi.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez will reportedly break the law in Saudi Arabia as it is illegal for non-married couples to live together – but they aren’t expected to be punished by authorities.
  • Eden Hazard has been offered a chance to resurrect his career by Turkish giants Fenerbahce, according to reports.
  • Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly given the green light for the Gunners to make a shock bid for Declan Rice in the summer
  • Roma are eager to tie Chris Smalling down with a new contract after watching him excel against Bologna on Wednesday evening, with Inter Milan interested in signing Smalling for free during the summer window.
  • Leicester City have asked about Lorient winger Dango Ouattara.
  • Aston Villa are showing interest in Las Palmas’ highly-rated attacking midfielder Alberto Moleiro.
  • Southampton, QPR and Coventry are among the clubs interested in Hearts defender Alex Cochrane.
  • Southampton are exploring a loan move for Everton defender Michael Keane, 29, but the Goodison club will not loan to a rival.
  • Manchester United’s medical team are still investigating the injury to Donny van de Beek’s right knee before they will know how long the Dutchman faces on the sidelines.
  • Erik ten Hag is on a collision course with former club Ajax after being told to cough up almost £40m for striker Mohammed Kudus.
  • Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is closing in on a £15m swoop for Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno.
  • Anthony Joshua has been told he does not fit in Tyson Fury’s plans for 2023 – but can fight Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois instead.
  • Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted Frenkie de Jong is “not for sale” in a blow to Manchester United.
  • Arsenal and Newcastle are reportedly monitoring Napoli winger Hirving Lozano.
  • Leandro Trossard is ready to quit Brighton in the summer after rejecting a new contract at the Amex Stadium, according to reports.
