Latest transfer news and rumours – 6 January 2023
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday’s newspapers…
- Real Madrid are confident they will win the race for Jude Bellingham’s signature in the upcoming summer transfer window.
- Jurgen Klopp faces having to omit at least two senior players from Liverpool’s Champions League squad for the second half of the season following the signing of Cody Gakpo.
- Manchester United are eyeing a possible move for Monaco and France centre-back Axel Disasi.
- Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez will reportedly break the law in Saudi Arabia as it is illegal for non-married couples to live together – but they aren’t expected to be punished by authorities.
- Eden Hazard has been offered a chance to resurrect his career by Turkish giants Fenerbahce, according to reports.
- Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly given the green light for the Gunners to make a shock bid for Declan Rice in the summer
- Roma are eager to tie Chris Smalling down with a new contract after watching him excel against Bologna on Wednesday evening, with Inter Milan interested in signing Smalling for free during the summer window.
- Leicester City have asked about Lorient winger Dango Ouattara.
- Aston Villa are showing interest in Las Palmas’ highly-rated attacking midfielder Alberto Moleiro.
- Southampton, QPR and Coventry are among the clubs interested in Hearts defender Alex Cochrane.
- Southampton are exploring a loan move for Everton defender Michael Keane, 29, but the Goodison club will not loan to a rival.
- Manchester United’s medical team are still investigating the injury to Donny van de Beek’s right knee before they will know how long the Dutchman faces on the sidelines.
- Erik ten Hag is on a collision course with former club Ajax after being told to cough up almost £40m for striker Mohammed Kudus.
- Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is closing in on a £15m swoop for Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno.
- Anthony Joshua has been told he does not fit in Tyson Fury’s plans for 2023 – but can fight Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois instead.
- Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted Frenkie de Jong is “not for sale” in a blow to Manchester United.
- Arsenal and Newcastle are reportedly monitoring Napoli winger Hirving Lozano.
- Leandro Trossard is ready to quit Brighton in the summer after rejecting a new contract at the Amex Stadium, according to reports.