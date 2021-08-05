Latest transfer news and rumours – 5 August 2021
All the latest transfer news and rumours, as Chelsea prepare an improved offer for Inter’s Romelu Lukaku, while Harry Kane and Jack Grealish’s futures remain unresolved.
- Harry Kane appears to have ruled himself out of Tottenham’s opening Premier League match against Manchester City after extending his holiday, against the club’s wishes.
- Arsenal could turn their attention to Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio if they continue to be frustrated by their pursuit of Leicester’s James Maddison.
- Sean O’Connor, the man who scouted Jack Wilshere, believes 17-year-old Charlie Patino could force his way into Mikel Arteta’s side sooner rather than later.
- Liverpool are reportedly willing to let Xherdan Shaqiri leave for nothing after the Switzerland international expressed his desire to leave the club.
- Arsenal have reportedly offered Leicester City their choice of four players in their transfer move for James Maddison, who is currently valued at £60m by his club.
- The agents of Lyon attacking midfielder Houssem Aouar are said to have been left surprised by Arsenal’s move for James Maddison after the Frenchman was on the Gunners’ radar last summer.
- Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has revealed he has overcome a recurring back injury and is now ready to fight new signing Raphael Varane for a place in the first team this season.
- Atalanta have entered the race to sign Chelsea outcast Tammy Abraham with the England striker also attracting interest from Arsenal and West Ham, but Aston Villa are now less likely to strike a deal after signing Danny Ings.
- Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl insists they can replace Ings after the prolific striker completed a surprise £30m move to Aston Villa
- Newcastle are interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp after his impressive promotion-winning campaign with Norwich last term but have not enquired about Juventus’ Aaron Ramsey.
- Arsenal are set to be considering a double-raid on Sheffield United for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and midfielder Sander Berge.
- Manchester City’s £100m purchase of Jack Grealish means Pep Guardiola is fast closing in on an astonishing £1billion spent since he took over as manager in 2016.
- Paul Pogba is set to start the season in Manchester United’s squad before making a decision on his future before the transfer windows across Europe close next month.
- A number of Premier League clubs are set to tell the government that its plan for mandatory vaccinations for all players and fans is unworkable.
- Tottenham may make a move for Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho if they do end up selling Harry Kane during this summer transfer window.
- Manchester United are reportedly set to receive a transfer windfall if Romelu Lukaku joins Premier League rivals Chelsea.
- Aston Villa boss Dean Smith wants a reunion with former loan stars Axel Tuanzebe and Tammy Abraham after Jack Grealish completes his £100m transfer to Manchester City.
- Mauricio Pochettino pulled the plug on a transfer that would have seen Zlatan Ibrahimovic return to Paris Saint-Germain as he was worried the Swede would clash with Neymar.
- Chelsea’s pursuit of Sevilla’s Jules Koundé has stalled after their attempts to make space in their squad for a new defender were frustrated by Kurt Zouma’s refusal to join West Ham.
- West Ham will make a bid for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic after talks with Kurt Zouma broke down over wages.
- Norwich are making a record £15m-plus bid for Blackburn Rovers forward Adam Armstrong.
- Arsenal have agreed to let Joe Willock join Newcastle United on a permanent basis.
- SPFL bosses will hold emergency talks on Thursday over an escalating crisis with Rangers. SPFL sponsors Cinch could pull the plug on a new £8m commercial deal after the champions refused to display any of their branding during an opening day win over Livingston.
- Hibernian boss Jack Ross insists he’ll bring the curtain down on transfer speculation over Josh Doig’s future if a move isn’t quickly finalised.