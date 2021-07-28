Latest transfer news and rumours – 28 July 2021
All the latest transfer news and rumours, as Man Utd confirm a deal for Raphael Varane as well as updates on Jack Grealish and Paul Pogba.
- Manchester City are ready to make an opening bid of around £75m for Jack Grealish but Aston Villa are holding out for a British record £100m fee for their talisman.
- Kurt Zouma could be part of any Chelsea deal with Sevilla for defender Jules Kounde.
- David Moyes hopes to bring defender Phil Jones to West Ham on a free transfer should Manchester United decide to let him leave and get his wage off their bill.
- Newcastle hope for a decision from Arsenal on Joe Willock by the end of the week while Steve Bruce is also pushing to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara.
- Barcelona are ready to muscle their way into the picture for Tottenham target and Atalanta centre back Cristian Romero, according to reports.
- Max Allegri has revealed he turned down the advances of Real Madrid for the chance to manage his beloved Juventus again.
- Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is prioritising Wolves winger Adama Traore as he looks to add to his attacking options this summer, but he will face competition from Chelsea.
- Arsenal’s hopes of re-signing Martin Odegaard might not be over, but they will almost certainly depend on whether Real Madrid are able to offload Isco.
- Manchester United have a transfer deal for Wolves star Ruben Neves ‘reasonably far down the line’, it has been claimed.
- Manchester United stars, led by Marcus Rashford, are urging Paul Pogba to commit his future to the club.
- Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has admitted he wanted to quit football after his mother Viviana passed away in Uruguay from Covid-19 in March.
- England U19 defender Dynel Simeu has become the latest player to quit Chelsea’s academy, joining Premier League rivals Southampton on a permanent deal.
- Diego Costa is considering a £50,000-per-week contract offer from Turkish side Besiktas after seven months without a club.
- Mamadou Sakho has left Crystal Palace to become part of Montpellier’s new-look defence.
- Real Madrid president Florentino Perez continues to prioritise a move for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, which was part of the reason for allowing high-earning Raphael Varane to leave the club.
- Roberto Carlos is convinced England’s Euro 2020 final heartbreak can be turned into motivation for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
- Arsenal will make Brighton defender Ben White their third arrival of the summer transfer window in a £50m deal but will now have to sell multiple squad players to balance their books.
- Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a sensational move for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.
- Fabio Silva’s £35m transfer to Wolves is being investigated by Portuguese authorities, according to reports.
- Arsenal have registered an interest with Inter Milan about striker Lautaro Martinez.
- Jesse Lingard is likely to be among players to leave Manchester United if they need to raise any significant funds to bring in further players, Kieran Trippier being their No 1 target.
- Napoli are looking at centre-back targets as Kalidou Koulibaly could finally leave this summer.
- Celtic are weighing up an £18.5m offer from Brighton for striker Odsonne Edouard which could also earn them a further £3.5m in conditional payments.
- Rangers have been urged to act now if they are serious about signing Joey Veerman – or risk watching his price tag rocket.
- Celtic have made a “concrete offer” for Peru striker Gianluca Lapadula according to reports in his homeland and Italy, where he currently plays for Serie B side Benevento.
- Manchester United will open talks with Atletico Madrid about signing Saul Niguez if Paul Pogba decides to quit Old Trafford.