Guiseley AFC v Leeds United – Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Rotherham United v Newcastle United – Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
78 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Guiseley AFC v Leeds United – Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Highlights of our first pre-season game of the 2021/22 campaign as a young Leeds United side defeated Guiseley AFC 3-2 at Nethermoor Park. With goals from Crysencio Summerville, Sam Greenwood and Charlie Allen.