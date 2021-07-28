Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match Guiseley AFC v Leeds United – Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Guiseley AFC v Leeds United – Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Rotherham United v Newcastle United – Highlights | Pre-season friendly

Highlights of our first pre-season game of the 2021/22 campaign as a young Leeds United side defeated Guiseley AFC 3-2 at Nethermoor Park. With goals from Crysencio Summerville, Sam Greenwood and Charlie Allen.

Latest transfer news and rumours – 28 July 2021

Rotherham United v Newcastle United – Highlights | Pre-season friendly

