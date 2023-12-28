Latest transfer news and rumours – 28 December 2023
The top stories and transfer rumours from Today’s newspapers…
- Conor Gallagher could be one of five players who are shown the exit door at Stamford Bridge in January.
- Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to make an opening offer for Manchester United defender Raphael Varane.
- Jesse Lingard has been offered to several clubs in France, but any move could reportedly be scuppered by Brexit rules.
- Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno will escape any punishment from the Football Association following his altercation with a ballboy during the defeat at Bournemouth.
- Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso will not be doing his old club any favours as he has ruled out allowing Reds defensive target Piero Hincapie to leave Bayer Leverkusen in January.
- Liverpool will not be pursuing a January move for Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson amid reports they wanted the US international to provide cover for injured pair Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.
Everton are not expecting a busy transfer window as they continue to prioritise “financial prudence”.
- Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hopes striker Erling Haaland will return next month from a “stress” injury in his foot.
- RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing of midfielder Eljif Elmas from Napoli.
- Manchester City are reportedly considering a move for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich in the January transfer window.
- Former Premier League star Salomon Rondon has allegedly given up a huge chunk of money in order to quit River Plate.
- Nottingham Forest and Wales defender Neco Williams hopes Amazon Prime were watching his social media after expressing his displeasure at being labelled as English on graphics as he came on during their live broadcast of the win at Newcastle.
- Newcastle United are going to step up their interest in Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips and hope a loan deal can be agreed swiftly once the January transfer window opens. The midfielder is viewed as a top priority for Eddie Howe’s team.
- The Glazer family will have pocketed more than £1.3bn from share sales and dividend payments at Manchester United once Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal for a 25 per cent stake in the club is formally completed.
- Manchester United and the Glazer family will have to pay Sir Jim Ratcliffe up to $66m (£51.6m) if they terminate the agreement for him to take a minority share in the club.